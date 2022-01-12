Strong Leap-S1 4K streaming box promises HDR10+ and Google Stadia for only £60

Strong, part of Chinese TV giant Skyworth, has launched its latest Android TV streaming box in the UK. The Strong Leap-S1 supports 4K, HDR10+, Chromecast and Dolby Digital Plus... all for just £59.99.

The Android TV 10 interface provides access to more than 5000 streaming apps, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, BT Sport and YouTube. When it comes to TV catchup apps, BBC iPlayer and All4 aren't yet supported, but My5 is.

The Leap-S1 comes with a Bluetooth remote, Google Assistant voice control and support for Google Stadia. Google's 4K HDR cloud gaming service is due to launch in early 2022 and promises subscribers access to huge titles such as Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla.

The Leap-S1 is powered by a Quad Core Cortex-A53 1.8 GHz processor and boasts Dual Band Wi-Fi 5, which should enable smooth streaming. You also get 8GB of flash storage and a good array of connections including HDMI 2.1, Ethernet and USB 3.0.

Strong has grown into one of the largest set-top box distributors in Europe, so it's well-placed to challenge the best media streamers on the market. How will the Leap-S1 fare against the mighty Chromecast with Google, which offers support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision for £59.99?

It's too soon to say. But the Strong Leap-S1 certainly seems to have what it takes to deliver a decent entertainment experience at home. The device is on sale now at Amazon for £59.99 (when you tick the 'apply £10 voucher' box).

