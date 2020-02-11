Spotify Kids launches in the UK tomorrow

Spotify's child-focussed app Spotify Kids will be available in the UK from tomorrow. It launched in Ireland at the end of 2019.

Spotify Kids is only available to Spotify Premium Family subscribers.

It serves up a range of audio content aimed squarely at kids, including singalongs, soundtracks and stories. The content is handpicked by Spotify's editors and the streaming service is keen to stress that it's all appropriate for little ears. Because it's part of Spotify Premium you don't have to deal with ads, either.

It filters out explicit content and comes with parental controls which allow you to select either 'Audio for younger kids' or 'Audio for older kids' depending on what you think is suitable.

The app will be available for iOS and Android devices. Offline listening will only be available on iOS devices at launch, with support for Android coming at a later date.

UK kids can expect UK-centric acts on Spotify Kids, including CBeebies, Little Mix, Rastamouse, George Ezra, Hey Duggee, McFly, Adele, Craig David, Calvin Harris, Spice Girls, Take That and Busted. Those long car journeys will just fly by.

The app will launch in beta tomorrow, 12th February, which is Childnet International's Safer Internet Day. Spotify will expand the offering in the future based on feedback from parents, caregivers and other child experts.

