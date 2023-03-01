Sony's WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds just received a major upgrade

It goes without saying we're huge fans of the Sony WF-1000XM4. Not only are they fantastic five-star wireless earbuds, they're also two-time What Hi-Fi? Award-winners. But they aren't perfect (very few products are).

One of the minor issues that we've had since launch has been the lack of Multipoint Bluetooth. This convenient feature allows you to be connected to two sources simultaneously, say a laptop and smartphone, and means you can switch from watching a video on one to taking a call on another. When it's done right and works seamlessly, it can be a real game changer, especially if you spend a lot of time at a desk. And it's been available on the company's WH-1000XM5 over-ear headphones since launch.

Well, it's finally here. Back in October 2022, Sony announced that Multipoint Bluetooth would be making its way to the XM4s at some point during winter and while it seems a little late it's actually landed with a few days to spare (winter officially ends on the 20th March).

(Image credit: Future)

The firmware version you're looking for is version 2.0.0 and you should be prompted to download it the next time you power up the earbuds and Sony's Headphones Connect app.

Provided you've got enough battery in your smartphone to handle the update and you're connected to the internet, you should be up and running in around 35 minutes if you're an Android user or 60 minutes if iOS. Just remember you'll have to go into the 'system' in the app and switch the toggle for 'Connect to 2 devices simultaneously'.

We've performed the update and, although it does take a while, especially on iOS devices, everything seems to be working fine with a voice prompt confirming a "Bluetooth second device connected". We'll be sure to report back if we come across any major problems while we're trying it out over the next few days.

MORE:

Read our Sony WF-1000XM4 review

Apple AirPods Pro 2 vs Sony WF-1000XM4: which five-star earbuds are better?

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II vs Sony WF-1000XM4: which are better?

Our pick of the best wireless earbuds we've tested