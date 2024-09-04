Sony's only 2024 OLED TV, the Bravia 8 has already had its price slashed

If you’re looking for a new OLED TV, it’s well worth considering the Bravia 8 right now

Sony Bravia 8 65-inch OLED TV
(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix, Our Planet II)

Looking for a new OLED TV? Want one of 2024’s latest models? Don’t fancy paying full price? Then you’ll be pleased to hear the price of every size of the Sony Bravia 8 has had its price cut.

The deals are live now on Amazon and slash the price of the 55-, 65- and 77-inch variants of the Bravia 8.

The 55-inch deal is the one we’d recommend to most people as it lets you grab a cutting edge OLED TV for £1799, a £400 saving on the £2199 it normally costs.

Sony Bravia 8, was £2100 now £1799 on Amazon (save £400)

The Bravia 8 is the successor to a What Hi-Fi? Award winner. And based on testing an absolutely fantastic option for any movie fan looking for a balanced OLED that can deliver a truly immersive picture. 

View Deal

If you have space and cash to spare, the 77-inch Bravia 8 has had the biggest price cut, with Amazon selling the TV for £3156, an £843 saving on its regular £3999 RRP.

Below it, the 65-inch Bravia 8 is currently selling for £2299, which is a healthy, but not quite as impressive, £400 saving on the set’s regular £2699 price.

If you’re a fan of Sony TVs, or just want a top end OLED that was released this year then we’d thoroughly recommend taking advantage of the deals, especially the 55-inch one.

The Bravia 8 is the successor to last year’s What Hi-Fi? Award winning, five-star Sony A80L. Having put the Bravia 8 through its paces in our viewing rooms directly against its predecessor, we can confirm it is an excellent OLED TV that improves on the A80L’s Award-winning formula.

Key improvements include more realistic skin tones and slightly better light control, that let the Bravia 8 deliver a wonderfully immersive but authentic movie watching experience. 

Minor improvements to its max brightness also let peak bright areas house slightly more detail, and the inbuilt sound system based on Sony’s custom Acoustic Surface Audio+ tech remains one of the best you’ll find on a TV.

This replaces traditional speakers with under-screen actuators, that vibrate the screen to create sound. Though it sounds weird, the tech works a treat and helps ensure the sound comes from the same place as the image, helping it produce more immersive results than rivals.

The end result is a stellar OLED TV that’s well worth considering and an easy five-star recommendation from our reviews team.

