Sony has announced the release of its newest phone, the Xperia M, which aims to bring some of the smartphone know-how of the flagship Xperia Z in more affordable phone.

The Sony Xperia M has a touchscreen 4in, 854 x 480 FWVGA resolution screen, a fast capture 5MP camera with auto-focus and HDR for photos and a new Battery STAMINA Mode that claims "outstanding battery life".

Inside there will also be a dual-core 1 GHz processor, 1GB of RAM, 4GB of internal storage (expandable thanks to a microSD card slot), and a 1,750 mAh battery.

The Xperia M continues the trend of mobile manufacturers offering more affordable, smaller versions of the big-screen flagship handsets, with Samsung recently having confirmed details of the Galaxy S4 Mini.

Sony will be hoping some of the Xperia Z magic rubs off on the Xperia M, which also sports Sony's Music Unlimited and Video Unlimited streaming media apps and an NFC mirroring option for wirelessly playing phone content on compatible TVs.

Sony’s ClearAudio+ technology, which aims to deliver "cleaner, crisper sound", is also on board.

As well as the Xperia M, Sony is launching the Xperia M dual, which predictably offers dual SIM card support.

Calum MacDougall, director of Xperia Marketing at Sony Mobile Communications, said: "Consumers looking for their first steps into the world of Xperia smartphones would be well-advised to look at Xperia M or XperiaMdual.

"Both models benefit from Sony's proven innovation and engineering expertise, and are perfect for those who want the premium technology and experiences often only associated with high-end models."

The Sony Xperia M and Xperia M dual are set for a worldwide release in Q3 2013. There's no word on a price as yet, though rumours point to a SIM-free price of €240 or free on contract.

by Christopher Smith

