Sonos One, One SL and Beam speakers are now hugely discounted

Good news: the three newest Sonos speakers are currently on sale over at Sonos and other retailer websites. And we aren't just talking a few pennies off.

You can now save £40 on each of the Sonos One and Sonos One SL wireless speakers, plus the Sonos Beam soundbar. All three are What Hi-Fi? five-star products and would make great additions to any Sonos set-up.

These are some of the lowest prices we've ever seen on this particular Sonos kit, beating many of last year's Black Friday deals prices.

Savings of up to £120 are also available on two-room and home cinema bundles over at the Sonos website.

Sonos One SL - £139

Sonos One SL £179 £139 at Sonos

The One SL is the entry-level Sonos speaker that recently replaced the Play:1. It doesn't have voice control like the One (below) does, but if you're looking for a wireless speaker that ties into the Sonos ecosystem and doesn't cost a bomb, you've found it.

Sonos One - £159

Sonos One £199 £159 at Sonos

The One SL but with voice control. Get Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant voice control in addition to the usual Sonos package of great sound, multi-room skills and access to every streaming service going.

Sonos Beam - £339

Sonos Beam £399 £339 at Sonos

Or treat your TV. When reviewing this excellent, smart (voice-controlled), HDMI-toting soundbar, we exclaimed: "given the Beam's dimensions, the width and spaciousness of the soundstage are astonishing."

The Sonos One replaced the Sonos Play:1, and added voice control to the mix. It even looks almost identical to its predecessor. But that's no bad thing. It's one of Sonos' cheaper speakers, but still offers fantastic sound. Combine that with its portable size, and you've got a winner on your hands.

The One SL is identical to the One, but without the built-in microphones and voice assistant support. On a budget? It's the Sonos speaker for you.

The Beam, meanwhile, is Sonos' soundbar. Pop it under your telly, and it'll add Sonos-grade audio quality to your home cinema set-up, and without filling the lounge with separate speakers.

