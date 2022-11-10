Sonus Faber Omnia wins the What Hi-Fi? Readers' Award 2022 as voted by you!

The Sonus Faber Omnia all-in-one speaker system has been named your product of the year, as voted by What Hi-Fi? readers.

The Readers’ Award was announced alongside four other special awards and 26 Product of the Year gongs during the What Hi-Fi? Awards 2022 ceremony, which took place in London yesterday.

Comprising the 10 five-star products whose reviews were the most read on the site in the past 12 months, the Readers’ Award shortlist included the Chord Mojo 2 DAC, BenQ W1800 projector, Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones, LG OLED65G2 and Sony XR-55A95K TVs, Yamaha RX-A6A AV receiver, KEF LS60 Wireless system, JBL Flip 6 Bluetooth speaker, Q Acoustics M20 desktop speakers and, of course, your winner.

And what an excellent choice, too. For its latest one-box streaming system, Sonus Faber drew on its previous efforts, the 2016-released SF16, which itself was a homage to the inaugural project by company founder Franco Serblin in 1980. The Omnia brings the all-in-one concept into the modern day with a sleek build (aesthetically dominated by wood, of course) and easy-to-use streaming smarts spanning from AirPlay 2 to Google Cast, Spotify Connect to Tidal Connect. Indeed, the Omnia justifies its name, which in Latin means ‘everything’.

As you would expect from a What Hi-Fi? five-star product, a stunning sound accompanies that desirable design and spec sheet – one that easily fills a room and delivers music with heaps of clarity and insight. It’s a very decent alternative to the established favourite Naim Mu-so 2, of which there haven’t been many in recent years, so kudos to Sonus Faber’s design and engineering team for producing a product that has a worthy place in this burgeoning category – and is clearly popular with a hi-fi audience.

The Omnia prevailed over some tough competition, including a number of winners of Best Buy What Hi-Fi? Awards this year. The runner-up KEF LS60 Wireless arrived earlier in the year to represent the company’s peak achievements in the streaming system market it has dominated in recent years, while many readers are clearly fans of how much sound per pound is offered by the neat Q Acoustics M20 wireless stereo speakers and diminutive Chord Mojo 2 DAC.

Congratulations to all the brands on the shortlist for their five-star efforts, but the spotlight on this page has to shine brightest on Sonus Faber. Congratulazioni!

MORE:

See all 109 What Hi-Fi? Award 2022 winners

Or just check out the 26 Product of the Year winners for 2022