If you have a lot of old vinyl records lying about the house (maybe because your million-pound collection was destroyed in a flood), then a Kickstarter project is aiming to transform your LPs into artwork.

Skylinyl cuts a detailed city skyline out of your records, with 30 cities to choose from including London, Paris, New York and Washington DC.

Each artwork is currently cut by hand, but the company is looking to expand production and focus on producing more designs.

The campaign has currently raised a third of its $75,000 goal, with funding finishing on 3rd November.

MORE: The world's first levitating turntable is on its way