According to Sky, the Sky Service app has been unveiled in response to the growing number of people who keep on top of their personal admin from their mobile devices either at home or on the move.

You'll be able to view and pay your bill; check the channels you subscribe to; change settings; or manage engineer visits, as well as select the Sky+ HD box your remote record requests are sent to at home.

Chris Stylianou, managing director of Sky's Customer Service Group, said: "Our customers can now check engineer appointments and view and pay their bill whenever it suits them, without having to call us."

Sky also says that if the app is unable to help you out with something, it'll direct you to the right phone number and an advisor who can assist. There's also a call back option if you're waiting for over two minutes.

The app is designed and optimised for iPhones – it's fully supported on iOS7 and above – and Android devices, with full support for 4.0 and above. You'll also be able to access the app with your iPad.

And for the golfing enthusiasts among you, there's another Sky announcement that might be of interest. With the 2014 Ryder Cup taking place this autumn, Sky Sports 4 will be rebranded as Sky Sports Ryder Cup.

In a similar move that saw Sky Sports 2 rebranded as Sky Sports Ashes during the cricket duel between England and Australia, Sky Sports Ryder Cup will screen exclusively live coverage of the event from Gleneagles.

That means there'll be more than 330 hours of golf available to watch across 14 days, and that includes 36 hours of live coverage. The channel is due to go live on September 18th, available until October 2nd.

