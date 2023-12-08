Sharp's affordable all-in-one systems are bringing budget convenience to your home

We haven't heard much from Sharp since it unveiled the burly Sumobox portable speaker in early July, but the brand has now revealed a pair of new products that could be ideal for the money-savvy consumer. Sharp is back with not only a new radio hi-fi system – the Tokyo DAB+ All-in-One Hi-Fi System (XL-B720D) – it's also dropped a micro hi-fi system in the shape of the Tokyo FM (XL-B514).

We've been keen to see more radio/all-in-one systems thanks to the recent successes of the five-star Revo SuperConnect Stereo and the gorgeous Ruark Audio R410, so we'll start with the Tokyo DAB+ (pictured at top). Dubbed by its manufacturer as a "modern, elegant and timeless" system with a simple, contemporary design, the new model combines built-in two-way speakers with DAB/DAB+ radio and 5.0 Bluetooth for wireless streaming via your smartphone or similar devices.

There's also a CD player and MP3 support, as well as a headphone jack and 3.5.mm aux input to connect any external analogue stereo devices directly. A handy remote is provided as standard, and you can also choose from the device's nine preset equaliser options to adjust the sound to your liking.

Tokyo FM (XL-B514) is the smaller of the two units, with separate speakers and FM radio only. (Image credit: Sharp )

Next up is the Sharp Tokyo FM Hi-Fi Micro-System (above), a smaller unit that features a similar set of functionalities for a lower price. Like its bigger brother, the Tokyo FM boasts an integrated CD player as well as MP3 playback via USB, but this time the radio capabilities only extend to FM rather than DAB or DAB+.

Like the larger model, the Tokyo FM boasts a 3.5mm aux input for hooking up a physical connector, and nine preset EQ options. This model comes with a separate pair of two-way loudspeakers with a laminated wood housing: think of the Denon DM41 for an Award-winning comparative.

According to Matt Sineko, Sharp's European Product Director for Audio: “Our family of Tokyo audio products offers consumers great functionality at an affordable price. These two new additions are a stylish, modern take on classic hi-fi systems, adding the latest DAB+ and Bluetooth technology."

The Tokyo DAB+ All-in-One Hi-Fi System (XL-B720D) is available now in black for £139 / €149. Conversely, the Sharp Tokyo FM Hi-Fi Micro-System (XL-B514) will be available in early January 2024 in black at an RPP of £99 / €99.

