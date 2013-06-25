Sharp has launched a new all-in-one hi-fi system, the catchily-named, DK-KP85PH. The new system sports a new design and promises "a high quality aesthetic for a middle of the range hi-fi".

The Sharp system has a simple square body but comes in a smart piano black finish and can be wall-mounted thanks to its slim, vertical profile.

Inside there's a CD player, FM/AM radio, iPod and iPad dock, and support for wireless Bluetooth streaming. The micro system also comes with a stand for supporting your tablet or iPod dock.

Compatible with all iPods, iPhones and iPads, there's a Lightning connector dock for the latest-gen Apple devices and a USB host for charging older models. This USB can also play digital music files from a USB stick.

In terms of specs the DK-KP85PH sports 2 x 25 Watt RMS digital amplifiers, has bass and treble settings and an XBASS mode.

Sharp is keen for the DK-KP85PH to be a low-power appliance, they claim that it typically consumes only 0.4 watts and also offers an auto power off feature that will shut down the device after 15 minutes of inactivity.

The Sharp DK-KP85PH will be available to buy this autumn at a price of £180. A cheaper KP82PH model will also be available albeit without the Bluetooth functionality.

by Theo Penrice

