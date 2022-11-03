Selena Gomez shares exclusive link for two months of free Apple TV+

If you're thinking of trying Apple TV+, you can now claim two months' free access. It comes courtesy of Selena Gomez, who shared a link (opens in new tab) to the offer to promote her new documentary, My Mind & Me.

The documentary follows a tumultuous six years in Gomez's life, during which she entered a psychiatric facility due to suffering from psychosis (and then underwent a second stint after being diagnosed as bipolar), had her on-off relationship with Justin Bieber finally come to an end, and underwent a kidney transplant following complications caused by the auto-immune disease lupus. Phew.

Gomez emerges from it all with a better understanding of her brain and how it works.

Apple TV+ has carved out a reputation for quality over quantity – think of it as the opposite of Netflix's 'see what sticks' approach.

In today's streaming landscape, services need to use every trick in the book to add customers. Netflix is launching a tier with adverts, which will be swiftly followed by Disney+'s similar ad-supported plan.

