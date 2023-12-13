Save $75 on Sony's WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones at Walmart

Need some headphones? Then make sure the WH-1000XM5s are your on radar, especially now that they're $75 off over at Walmart.

In our WH-1000XM5 review, these headphones earned five-stars for excellent audio quality, great clarity, and refined bass. Simply said, these are excellent all-around headphones that are absolutely worth considering, especially on sale.

Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones Walmart deal

Sony WH-1000XM5 was $400 , now $325 (save $75)

These five-star headphones come packed with features, an exciting sound profile, and detailed, nuanced bass that all add up to an excellent listening experience. Get yours with $75 off while supplies last.

Sony has been making superb headphones for quite some time, and it's no surprise that the WH-1000XM5 are another example of this. We loved their predecessors, but the new model takes things up a level sonically. Usually, they're on the more expensive side at $400, but at $325 these headphones are easier on the wallet.

The Sonys come with excellent noise-canceling, SBC, AAC, and LDAC codec support and offer up 30hrs of battery life. There's also a transparency mode, a built-in mic and controls, and a handful of different finishes. They also weigh 250g, which keeps them feeling light and comfortable on the head.

In terms of ANC, Sony really impresses with the XM5 and, when it comes to sound quality, the situation isn't any different. These cans sound effortlessly clear, pack in tons of detail and nuance, and manage to deliver tight and textured bass. These headphones are class leaders for a reason.

The Sonys aren't the cheapest wireless headphones, but they are easily among the best, and with this Walmart deal, the XM5s are as attractive as ever.

