Samsung's self-repair programme comes to the UK, but only for these devices

Samsung has extended its self repair programme into the UK and other European markets after a successful US launch in March of last year. It will allow owners of Samsung's Android phones and Galaxy Book laptops in the UK, France, Germany and Poland (and more) to replace key components of their devices to prolong their lifespan. This includes replacement screen kits with new batteries included, back glass covers and charging port replacements, and Samsung is even selling the tool kits you'll need to replace the parts.

Samsung states that its intent with this new scheme is to "encourage users to experience the optimised performance of their Galaxy device for as long as possible", according to TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. Plans are apparently already formulating to bring this programme to other markets too, with TM Roh stating that Samsung is "committed to scaling access to our Self-Repair program around the world while improving the repairability of our products."

There are, however, a few small catches to be aware of with this new programme. First of which is that the Galaxy phones included in this programme are the S20, S21 and S22 series, with the latest Galaxy S23 not listed as a repairable device quite yet; although this is likely to do with Samsung's 12-month warranty that it includes with its devices. Adding some extra longevity to the now three-year-old Galaxy S20 is a welcome move from Samsung, however, it will come at a cost.

Pricing of these replacement parts varies by component and model. You can find replacement parts on Samsung's official spare parts service shop for all supported models For example, a replacement screen and battery kit for the Samsung Galaxy S20 is £173, while the highest-end offering of the bunch, the Galaxy S22 Ultra, will set you back £269. This might be a tough pill to swallow for some, especially considering you'll be the one doing the replacement process, but it certainly beats shelling out for a whole new phone.

The second thing to be aware of is that if your device is still under warranty, and it gets damaged during the self-repair process, then Samsung will not cover it. We'd recommend consolidating Samsung's online repair guides and taking precautions when conducting repairs in order to minimise the chance of causing damage to the fragile internal components of the phone.

However, if you're feeling confident, and have a steady hand, then you could add a few more years onto your phone's expected lifespan. This could also have a positive environmental impact, meaning we could see fewer scrapped Samsung Galaxy phones ending up in e-waste.

