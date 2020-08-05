Samsung teases Galaxy Z Fold2 with bigger screens

Samsung has officially unveiled its next-generation foldable phone, the Galaxy Fold Z2, alongside the flagship Galaxy Note 20 range, Galaxy Buds Live wireless earbuds, Galaxy S7 and S7+ 5G tablets and Galaxy Watch3.

The fresh foldable may not be the most exciting product of the quintet – credit to the comprehensiveness of Samsung's annual launch event – but still arrives as a long-awaited update to the original Galaxy Fold that was launched alongside the Galaxy S10 devices over a year ago.

The Galaxy Z Fold2 is Samsung’s third foldable, following the arrival of the clamshell Samsung Galaxy Z Flip in February, and offers what Samsung is heralding “meaningful innovations” to the foldable design and user experience.

Like the original Fold, the sequel is comprised of two edge-to-edge, nearly bezel-less Infinity-O Displays – but this time they’re even bigger. The cover screen is 6.2 inches – up significantly from the Fold’s 4.6-inch front display – while the main screen when unfolded has increased from 7.3 inches to 7.6 inches. The latter also has a 120Hz screen, like the Galaxy S20 and Note 20. The leaks were correct, then.

As you can see, the new Fold also gets an elegant punch-hole camera design rather than the fairly ugly notch on the first Fold.

it's thinner, and Samsung has minimised the gap between the screens when closed. The hinge has also been re-engineered to be more durable and allow the screen to rest at multiple angles, while the Ultra Thin Glass that allows the screen to flex also has a new structure to enhance its lifespan.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold2 will come in Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze finishes, with Samsung once again partnering with iconic New York fashion house Thom Browne for a limited Galaxy Z Fold2 Thom Browne Edition.

Samsung has chosen to tease the Galaxy Z Fold2 rather than reveal its full specification at Galaxy Unpacked – it has kept quiet on the device's internals, release date and price. Samsung promises to share more information on 1st September, the date that pre-orders open.

