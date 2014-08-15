Giraffic's AVA technology can be used by device manufacturers and over-the-top (OTT) service providers for all HTTP-based playback and rich media downloads.

Samsung has partnered with Giraffic to use its AVA tech in its 2014 TVs and Blu-ray players, in a bid to combat buffering interruptions, suboptimal video resolution and inconsistent quality-of-service for HD video streaming.

The Adaptive Video Accelerator is a client-side only software solution without any server-side integration. It aims to accelerate content that is streamed or downloaded to the device's native video player. It maximizes TCP (Transmission Control Protocol) bandwidth and monitors and shapes playback from any HTTP-based content source.

This allows manufacturers and OTT service providers to boost the video streaming performance over any internet connection and is supported by all major operating systems. This means it can run on any device, including set-top boxes, smart TVs, smartphones and tablets.

Yoel Zanger, CEO and founder of Giraffic said, "We're thrilled to be partnering with a company that has shown true commitment in bringing broadcast quality to over-the-top TV.

"With Giraffic's Adaptive Video Accelerator, Samsung's customers can now enjoy a differentiated experience with their favourite online video applications at the highest quality available."

Giraffic's AVA technology is available on Samsung's 2014 TVs and Blu-ray players.

