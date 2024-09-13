Samsung now supports QMS on two of its flagship QD-OLED TVs

Samsung has added Quick Media Switching (also known as QMS) to two of its premium QD-OLED TVs via a firmware update. This system allows for seamless frame-rate switching, thus eliminating the awkward black screen that flashes up when switching from 60 frames per second (FPS) to 24FPS.

This buffer often takes place when selecting content on streaming services, as the menu systems usually run at 30FPS or 60FPS, while movies are set at the cinematic standard of 24FPS. We have also noticed the issue on the YouTube app when using an Apple TV, with 60FPS content being interrupted by a black screen when 30FPS adverts play.

Speaking of the Apple TV 4K, it is practically the only device on the market that supports QMS; however future-proofing is always a smart move in our books. We can see this system be implemented in more streaming devices later down the line. That being said, you needn't panic if your TV doesn't support the variable refresh rate-based tech, as we are yet even to hear about any upcoming releases that support it.

Samsung is actually following in the footsteps of its Korean rival, as LG became the first manufacturer to add QMS to its TVs last year with the G3 and C3 models. However, it appears Samsung was already planning on adding QMS to one of its 2023 models, as discovered by FlatpanelsHD.

It turns out that the S95C has always had the hardware to support QMS, though Samsung hadn't enabled it until now. An over-the-air firmware update has reportedly been released to enable QMS on the older model, meaning it should work for S95C users.

The S95D, this year's QD-OLED flagship model, also had QMS support from launch, though Samsung decided to let this fly under the radar. There has been no confirmation on whether Samsung plans on updating any of its 4K Mini LED (such as the QN95D) or 8K Mini LED (QN900D) TVs to enable QMS.

