If you're waiting for the latest Android 4.1 OS aka Jelly Bean on the Samsung Galaxy S2 or Galaxy S3, then it looks like you won't have long to wait.

The SamMobile website quotes 'insiders' when it says that Samsung has passed the test firmwares for the Galaxy S3 and are now looking to clear a version for public use with Google before it's released.

And there's good news for owners of the Award-winning Samsung Galaxy S2 as well, with the site reporting that due to consistent sales the Galaxy S2 will also get an update to Android 4.1 Jelly Bean.

An update for the Samsung Galaxy Note is also on the radar, though no official line has come from Samsung, reports the site.

And if you want to know what the Android 4.1 Jelly Bean OS is all about, check out our review of the Google Nexus 7 tablet, the first device to have this latest version of Android.

