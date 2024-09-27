Samsung expands its AI-powered smartphone and tablet lineup with the Galaxy S24 SE and Tab S10 series

Samsung has announced a new addition to the Galaxy S24 series of smartphones as well as an upgraded line of tablets for 2024. The Galaxy S24 FE (which stands for Fan Edition) takes many of the fan-favourite features of the more expensive Galaxy S24, which launched in January of this year and brings them down to a more accessible price point.

Available in black, white or pastel shades of blue, green and yellow, the S24 FE looks almost identical to the Galaxy S23 FE which launched in October of last year, and very similar to its standard Galaxy S24 counterpart. Inside, it features the Samsung-developed Exynos 2400 series chipset (the same can be found in the regular S24), which plays a key role in powering the Galaxy AI features on this device.

We first saw Galaxy AI on the S24 Ultra and then once again on the Z Fold 6, however, Samsung is now imbuing one of its more affordable handsets with an impressive catalogue of AI tools, which include a comprehensive photo editing system, live translation for texts and calls, circle to search with Google, and typing suggestions which can amend the tone or phrasing of texts, emails or notes.

Furthermore, the S24 FE features a couple of upgrades over the standard S24 model, including a larger 4700mAh battery (up from 4000mAh), a 6.7-inch dynamic AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz (the S24 has a 6.2-inch screen), and a claimed "1.1 times larger vapour cooling chamber" which should improve thermal efficiency to maintain peak performance over extended periods.

This cheaper variant of the S24 also supports HDR10+ video for streaming content over supported services (mostly Amazon Prime Video and YouTube, as well as Dolby Atmos audio. Samsung also highlights the Vision Booster feature which can optimise contrast and colours for better outdoor visibility; though we're sure this could also play a key role in the device's overall picture performance.

The S24 FE will be available to order on the 4th of October in two storage configurations. The 128GB model costs £649 / $649 / AU$1099 or the 256GB retails £699 / $699 / AU$1199. For reference, the Galaxy S24 launched at £799 / $800 / AU$1349, so that's a welcomed £150 / $150 / AU$250 saving. It's worth mentioning that the S25 series is expected to launch at the beginning of next year, so be mindful that the next series of flagship devices isn't too far away.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Moving on from smartphones and into the realm of tablets, Samsung has also updated its flagship series of tablets. The Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra pick up from where the Tab S9 series left off, with this duo of new tablets joining the Tab S9+ FE which launched last year. Despite these tablets having the "plus" and "ultra" suffixes, there doesn't appear to be a standard Tab S10 model.

Upgrades appear to be predominantly internal, with Samsung claiming that the Tab S10 series features an "18% increase in CPU, 28% increase in GPU, and 14% increase in NPU for the Tab S10 compared to the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra". Both models come with the S Pen stylus, and a host of Galaxy AI features which can also be found on the Galaxy S24 smartphones.

Both tablets also feature Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays with variable refresh rates up to 120Hz and, based on the previous iteration, we expect them to support HDR10+. The Plus sports a sizeable 12.4-inch screen, while the Ultra goes up to an expansive 14.6-inch display. Samsung has also equipped both models with quad speakers, which we anticipate will support Dolby Atmos.

The Tab S10 Plus and Tab S10 Ultra come in two finishes – Moonstone Grey and Platinum Silver – and are available in a wide range of configurations. The Tab S10 Plus starts at £999 / $999 / AU$1799 for the 12GB/256GB model with wifi, though you can double the storage or add 5G capability if required. The Tab S10 Ultra starts at £1199 / $1199 / $2099 for the 12GB/256GB model with wifi, though you can spec it up to 16GB/1TB with 5G for £1699 / $1699 /AU$TBC.

