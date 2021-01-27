Roku deal: save on Premiere and Express TV streaming sticks

Is your TV missing the latest streaming video apps? Perhaps you're looking for a Covid-secure treat for Valentines Day? Either way, Roku's streaming sticks could be just the ticket – especially now that they're on sale.

The Roku Premiere and Roku Express serve up a smorgasbord of streaming services including Prime Video, Netflix, Apple TV, Disney+, Now TV, BBC iPlayer, All4, ITV Player and Spotify.

Better still, both streamers are discounted from today until 16th February, meaning you can snap up the 4K-capable Roku Premiere for just £30 (RRP £40), or the HD-capable Roku Express for £25 (RRP £30).

Roku Premiere 4K HDR streaming stick £40 £30 at Currys

The Premiere offers lots of apps for very little money and a good enough sound. It's easy to use, simple to set up and supports HD, 4K and HDR. If you want to make the most of a 4K HDR TV, this nifty streamer acts as a great gateway to high-quality content.View Deal

Roku Express (2019) HD streaming stick £30 £25 at Currys

If you've got a non-smart TV, or even a smart TV with a limited app selection, plug this into one of its HDMI ports to get a boost in numbers. This model doesn't support 4K, but it does provide access to 150,000 movies and TV shows.View Deal

Of course, you'll need to subscribe to any service you want to watch; Roku – much like Amazon Fire and Apple TV – is simply a gateway to these streaming services. But the choice is impressive and it's worth noting that Roku now provides access to over 10,000 films and TV episodes on The Roku Channel for free.

The pricier Roku Premiere model is not perfect – read our Roku Premiere review for the full picture – but at £30 it's seriously-good deal. It also gives you access to Apple’s unparalleled library of 4K HDR films, which is not to be sniffed at.

If you have the budget, you could also consider the pricier still Roku Streaming Stick+ but that model isn't currently on sale.

So, if you're after an affordable HD or 4K HDR streaming stick that supports Dolby and DTS audio, today's Roku deals are well worth considering. You can grab the discounts now at Currys, but they should drop at Argos, Sainsbury's, Tesco, Asda, Costco, Dixons, ShopDirect, AO.com and BT any minute now.

