Rode's Award-winning over-ears are nearly half-price – the lowest we've ever seen!

The Rode NTH-100 were already great value at full whack, but you can now get the Award-winning affordable cans for nearly half price thanks to this early Black Friday deal.

Act quickly and you'll nab a pair of possibly our favourite headphones from 2023 at their lowest price yet. At just £85 on Amazon, the NTH-100 are a whopping £65 off their original test price of £150, a cool saving of 43%.

We think you'll agree, this is a discount you shouldn't ignore, especially given the fact that we've never seen the Award-winning over-ears plummet this low before. We've barely ever seen them sink below the £100 mark!

We've spent much of this year gushing over the brilliance of the Rode NTH-100, mainly because we can't believe just how exceptional these versatile, well-made and sweet-sounding wired headphones actually are.

That deal price might drop as we approach Black Friday proper, but there's no guarantee that it will stick around, either. It might be best to act now to avoid disappointment...

Best Rode NTH-100 headphones deal

Rode NTH-100 was £150 now £85 at Amazon (save £65)

This is the lowest-ever price we've seen for the Award-winning Rode NTH-100, the first headphones ever produced by the Australian audio brand. Given their dynamic, engaging sound, pleasing build and stylish exterior, we pray they're by no means the last.

What Hi-Fi? Awards winner 2023.

Read our Rode NTH-100 review

If a friend were to ask us "Which have been the best-value pair of wired headphones from this year?", we'd struggle to give any answer other than the Rode NTH-100. This may be the Australian brand's first foray into headphones (Rode is more known for making microphones), but boy is it an impressive debut.

So impressive, in fact, that the NTH-100 are our Award-winners for 2023 in the "Best wired on-ear headphones £100-200". Comfortable, classy and with a sophisticated, eloquent sound, we've been truly blown away by the NTH-100's sonic chops. If this is as good as Rode can manage straight out of the gate, imagine how good things will be in a few years' time.

As we wrote in our review, "headphones are (usually) for one of two things: for casual entertainment, or for critical, businesslike purposes like monitoring or mixing."

Finding a pair that can do both is very much the Holy headphone Grail, yet the NTH-100 manages it with style. Neutral, naturalistic yet with enough musicality and oomph to really get your tracks firing, they really are the best of both worlds, especially when they reveal that gorgeous sonic midrange.

If you want a versatile, well-made and deeply satisfying pair of wired headphones for either home entertainment or professional purposes, we really can't think of many better than the Rode NTH-100. Want a pair of 2023 Award-winners at their lowest ever price? Head over to Amazon and pick up a steal.

