Revo gives its SuperConnect radio a long-awaited stereo upgrade

It’s been a while since we’ve heard from Revo, but the digital radio brand has announced the release of its new SuperConnect Stereo, the next generation of its excellent Revo SuperConnect internet radio that we first reviewed back in 2014. A fresh take on Revo’s five-star original, the Stereo promises stereo sound, more than 36,000 radio stations from across the globe, as well as streaming support for Spotify Connect , Deezer and Amazon Music .

Inside the SuperConnect Stereo lies a 30W Class-D amplifier powering two 3.5in balanced mode radiator (BMR) speakers. Revo claims the stereo BMRs deliver “wide dispersion and an expanded sweet spot” for better sonic performance. Proprietary EQ configuration, meanwhile, sees Revo seeking to deliver a “warm open sound with clarity, detail and a rich, deep bass.”

As well as internet radio, DAB/DAB+ radio and standard FM tuner, there’s also an optical digital output, an aux input, a pair of RCA connectors, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. This new generation is also equipped with WLAN technology, allowing for wireless audio playback from connected devices over your home wi-fi network, plus Bluetooth 4.2 streaming from tablets and smartphones.

(Image credit: Revo)

The Stereo and its many features can be controlled via the included remote, the on-unit controls or the new dedicated UNDOK app that’s available for Android and iOS devices.

The original SuperConnect’s funky, retro styling returns for the Stereo, with Revo teasing high-quality construction from premium materials including a “hand-crafted” cabinet made from “furniture-grade American walnut.” Naturally, the large OLED display now sits in the middle, flanked by the stereo speaker grilles.

The original SuperConnect (tested at £250) won our best radio over £200 Award four years in a row, so we’re keen to see the return of such a well-made, fully-featured radio/streamer back in stores.

Available now in walnut and silver or walnut and black finishes, the Revo SuperConnect Stereo will cost a hefty £489 ($599 / AUD $899) - that’s nearly double the cost of its decade-old original, although it’s worth noting that the older SuperConnect is still being sold now for a higher price of £389. We’re intrigued to hear if the new Stereo model lives up to the promise when we get it in for review.

MORE:

These are the best internet radios you can buy

Read our Award-winning Tivoli Model One Digital Generation 2 review