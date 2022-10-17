Razer Hammerhead HyperSpeed are true wireless earbuds for the PS5 and Xbox Series X

Console gamers, Razer has made a pair of true wireless earbuds just for you. The Razer Hammerhead HyperSpeed come in two variants: one for the PlayStation, and one of the Xbox. But for some reason the Xbox version is more capable. Is Razer trying to anger PlayStation fans?

The Hammerhead HyperSpeed is a variation on the standardHammerhead earbuds Razer already sells. These models promise to connect better to their respective consoles.

So how is the Xbox variant more capable than its PlayStation equivalent? Because it connects to both PS4/PS5 as well as Xbox consoles, whereas the PlayStation version can't connect to Microsoft consoles. That's because Xbox audio accessories require a special security chip in the audio transmitter, giving them an extra hoop to jump through.

Each variant has its own colour scheme too, to match its partner console. You can see the Xbox one above, whereas the PlayStation variant is white like a pair of AirPods but with blue accents.

Other than that, they're both very similar, with active noise-cancellation, Razer's RGB lighting effects and a USB-C audio transmitter (plus USB-C to USB-A adapter). They both have 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity onboard too, so you can pair them with your mobile device as well as your console.

Latency is a low 25-35ms, and battery life is a decent eight hours from the buds plus another 22 from the case, making a total of 30 hours.

They also sell for the same £149.99 / $149.99 (about AU$270). They're on Razer's website now (here (opens in new tab) for the PlayStation version, and here (opens in new tab) for the Xbox one), but won't go on sale until November.

MORE:

These are the best gaming TVs around

Find out how we test gaming TVs

Find out about gaming features: 4K/120Hz, Dolby Vision, VRR and ALLM