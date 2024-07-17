Quick! Don't miss this mega AirPods Pro 2 lowest-price discount – this Prime Day deal ends tonight

Do you want the best AirPods? Do you want the best AirPods deal? Then you've come to the right place at the right time, as Apple's flagship AirPods Pro 2nd generation wireless earbuds have plunged to their lowest price ever.

As part of the Prime Day deals, you can grab the five-star AirPods for just £179 at Amazon – that's a £50 saving off their original price, and a great bargain for one of the best wireless earbuds experiences you can get, especially for Apple users. But don't delay – this Prime Day deal ends tonight, so now's your chance to get the best AirPods in-ears before they go back to full price.

The best Apple AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds deal

Apple AirPods Pro 2 was £229 now £179 at Amazon (save £50)

The AirPods Pro 2 are Apple's best in-ear AirPods to date, and the first to earn five stars from us. Clean, detailed and dynamic sound is bolstered by great features and clever adaptive noise-cancelling. This is the lowest price yet for these flagship AirPods, so iOS fans should act fast to snap up this terrific Prime Day deal.

Five stars

The AirPods Pro 2 are the buds that broke Apple's "losing" streak. Sure, the company's headphones always sold well and were decent, but we were never convinced that they could deliver the sonic goods when put up against the likes of truly audio-oriented brands such as Sony, Bose and Sennheiser.

The Pro 2, though, changed the game, excelling in all areas and proving that you didn't have to be an Apple devotee to pick up a pair to go with your shiny iPhone. Better still, the newer version comes with a USB-C connector that offers faster charging, replacing the older, slightly less efficient Lightning connection.

Feature-wise, these are possibly the most impressive AirPods of all. Active noise cancelling is truly effective and cleverly adaptive to your surroundings, and they sound open and comfortable too. The advanced H2 chip is behind a big boost in all areas of performance, granting better ANC, improved sound quality, and promoting a smoother, higher-performing experience. Call quality is solid, battery life is a very respectable 30 hours in total, and it connects seamlessly when paired with an iPhone or iPad, of course.

What really made us stand up and take notice is how good the sound is, though. We called the Pro 2 in our review an "engaging and entertaining listen", taking the clean, clear and detailed recipe of their predecessors and adding in the sort of drive, muscle and dynamism we look for in a five-star pair of flagship wireless earbuds. They're not just good for a pair of Apple earbuds, they're just good full stop.

Keen? Swing over to Amazon now and bag the best AirPods bargain.

MORE:

Read our full AirPods Pro 2 review

Our favourite budget wireless earbuds are heavily discounted for Prime Day, but could you get a better deal?

Check out the best wireless earbuds available today

Amazon Prime Day 2024: the best deals on TVs, speakers, headphones and more