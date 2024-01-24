Qobuz has slashed the price of over 10,000 hi-res albums by up to 80 per cent

Qobuz, the French music streaming service with an emphasis on high-res audio, is offering up to 80 per cent off more than 10,000 albums from its collection. "Download Fest", which is now live, gives users the chance to download and keep a whole plethora of albums at variously discounted rates, with CD-quality and 24-bit hi-res offerings from the likes of Bob Dylan, Nina Simone and Johnny Cash (plus many more) enjoying major discounts.

Albums on sale that have caught our eye include Saga Blues by B.B. King and Django Reinhardt's Retrospective, as well as 50 per cent off collections from Erased Tapes and HighNote Records, the latter of which includes works from jazz titans such as Houston Person and Eric Alexander.

Best of all, you don't even have to be a subscriber to take advantage, with Download Fest available for subscribers and non-subscribers alike. This isn't the first time Qobuz has held such an event in a bid to entice consumers, as in August of last year, it offered markdowns of up to 80 per cent off thousands of albums running throughout the entire month.

You can also gift a Qobuz Digital Gift Card to a friend or loved one, available from £15 / $15 to £150 / $150, with the recipient then able to buy and download their chosen albums instead.

(Image credit: Qobuz)

There's certainly a lot to like about not only these major savings but the platform itself. In our original Qobuz review from a few years back, we deemed the streaming service to be a decent alternative to the mainstream offerings of the time, dubbing it a fine platform for anyone looking for an extensive hi-res selection of music and plenty of interesting, off-beat offerings.

If you do want to go ahead and become a full-time subscriber, you can sign up to Qobuz's Sublime tier to gain access to the platform's 100+ million-strong collection of hi-res tracks, but it will set you back £18 / $18 / AU$30 per month at the time of writing.

This year's Qobuz Download Fest officially runs until 19th February 2024, and for a full list of all the albums available, head over to Qobuz's official website.

