There are so many ways to send music around your home – but many of them rely on the user already knowing what they’re doing. At the very least you’ll probably need a few minutes with an instruction manual.

Yamaha’s MusicCast system is different. Not only can it be as simple or complex as you want – including incorporating non-Yamaha kit you already own – it’s an absolute cinch to set up and use.

To prove it, we gave the MusicCast Trio Pack to a multiroom-audio rookie for a week to try out…

For more information on Yamaha MusicCast, click here >>>