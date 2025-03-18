This pocket-sized device will bring wireless streaming powers to any speaker or audio kit

Devices that bring streaming powers to your old hi-fi kit aren't new, but this new device aims to bring the most popular streaming elements to existing products without being tied to any single brand or ecosystem.

Hailing from Sweden, the Atonemo Streamplayer is a small unit that looks like an oversized lighter (measuring just 70x50x19mm) and aims to update "any speaker, amplifier, or system – regardless of brand, age, or inputs – into a smart, wireless, multiroom audio system."

Atonemo's approach aims to be agnostic, meaning you can keep your existing speakers from different brands and from different eras, but update them with streaming technology without having to start all over with a specific smart brand or be tied to a particular ecosystem.

The device includes AirPlay 2, Google Cast, Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, Apple Music and YouTube Music, as well as Bluetooth and LE Audio Auracast streaming. Wi-fi 6 is on board, while Roon Ready integration is also coming soon.

The Streamplayer is also compatible with Apple HomeKit and Google Home smart home systems (but not Amazon Alexa).

(Image credit: Atonemo)

The Streamplayer can be connected to any audio product that has a 3.5mm auxiliary input, with up to 24-bit/192kHz hi-res files supported. We're told that the 3.5mm audio output on the Streamplayer "works with both stereo aux and mini Toslink for SPDIF".

You can power the unit using USB-C, while it connects to your home wi-fi using the Atonemo app. The app is there purely for set up, grouping together connected speakers and offering a 10-band EQ; all music playback is done through the native music streaming apps.

This means you can wirelessly unite various speakers (active, Bluetooth, even older models) from different brands in your house and be able to play to all from your chosen streaming service. To do this, you will need one Streamplayer for each product.

Founder and CEO of Atonemo Leo Ballesteros says he saw a gap in the market where "speaker manufacturers excelled in sound and design but struggled with software and streaming capabilities." Atonemo's agnostic approach aims to be as simple and out of the way as possible. “Speakers should be about sound and design, Atonemo takes care of the rest," he says. "We’re here to breathe new life into all the beautiful speakers, amplifiers and systems already out there, ensuring they remain timeless while embracing modern technology.”

(Image credit: Atonemo)

We are increasingly seeing some music streamers miss out on one streaming feature – for instance, BluOS platforms don't feature Chromecast, while the new WiiM Ultra is missing AirPlay 2 – and if you are after a multiroom speaker system, you tend to have to pick a specific maker (Sonos, Amazon Echo, Apple HomePod, Bluesound, Denon etc) to get a seamless experience from multiple speakers. The Streamplayer is a clever way of supercharging any speaker or kit you already own and love with missing streaming elements that you can control from your smartphone without investing in any extra subscription or locking into a brand's own locked system.

The Atonemo Streamplayer is due to go on sale in Spring and will cost £99 / $99 / €99. You can register your interest on the official website to be notified of when it goes on sale.

