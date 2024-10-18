Pro-Ject’s new $15k Signature 12.2 turntable is a hefty high-end beauty

Pro-Ject has seen some big success with its budget and mid-range record players over the years, and we have given multiple models multiple five-star ratings as a result of our testing. Its latest record player, though, has loftier aspirations.

The Pro-Ject Signature 12.2 is the company’s new flagship deck, and it’s a bit of a beast. Weighing in at more than 37kg (80lb) it has been designed with isolation, stability and damping all in mind to remove the influence of outside interference and vibrations.

The platter weighs more than 10kg (23lb) on its own, is damped underneath and spins on an inverted ceramic ball-bearing with a magnetic support. Pro-Ject claims the design helps to reduce bearing noise and vibrations. Your records are clamped onto the platter with the help of the Signature Record Puck which comes as part of the package.

The solidity and stability theme continues with the turntable’s MDF plinth which is hand-painted with no fewer than 10 coats, and is mass-loaded with steel pellets to help reduce vibrations.

(Image credit: Pro-Ject)

The Signature 12.2 is a belt-driven deck, compatible with 33⅓rpm and 45rpm playback speeds and includes an electronic speed change. The turntable uses more than 100 precision CNC-machined parts (all the machining is done in-house) and includes a 12-inch S-shaped aluminium tonearm with a removable headshell, and a new three-point pivot system which is designed to reduce friction and improve stability. Pro-Ject assumes you will want to select your own suitable cartridge, so the Signature 12.2 doesn’t come with one included.

To help with set up, the record player’s conical, spring-loaded feet can be adjusted from the top of the plinth for extra convenience – after all, that’s a lot of weight you would otherwise need to lift each time you wanted to make an adjustment.

The Pro-Ject Signature 12.2 is set to go on sale in November 2024 for $14,999 / £10,599.00 UK SRP / AU$21,999.

