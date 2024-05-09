Pro-Ject's eye-catching deck is here to put the colour back into your records

Pro-Ject brought the colour to this year's High End Munich expo. The established audio brand took this year's event as a chance to showcase a variety of its coveted turntables, both established and brand new, including the never-before-seen Pro-Ject Evo 2 deck.

Following on as the sequel to the original Debut Evo unit, the colourful spinner comes with a number of important improvements and features which, says Pro-Ject, offer unparalleled value and quality at what is a relatively reasonable price point. The belt-driven deck comes equipped with Pro-Ject's own moving magnet Evo cartridge plus an 8.6-inch carbon tonearm with sapphire bearings, which has been streamlined for greater tracking precision and audio reproduction.

The new deck's rather handsome chassis is constructed using resonance-resistant MDF. It incorporates a damped aluminium platter for greater stability and less noise or unwanted vibrations that could affect your vinyl's sonic fidelity. The belt-driven player is capable of playing at 33.33, 45 and 78 rpm via an electronic switch.

Pro-Ject's colourful new deck comes equipped with a phono output that boasts gold-plated sockets, as well as a dust cover, felt mat and power supply all included in the box. You're not short on colour options, either, with Pro-Ject offering a choice of white, black, yellow, blue, green or wine red satin finishes alongside red, white or black gloss exteriors. If you want to go for a more natural look, there is also a classic walnut skin.

Whichever finish you go for, the new Pro-Ject Debut Evo 2 is priced at €699, although further prices are pending. We'll keep you updated as soon as we have more information on the exciting new player.

