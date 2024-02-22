Pro-Ject Juke Box E1 adds new components and better speed switching

The Pro-Ject Juke Box E is a previous What Hi-Fi? Award-winner, and now its follow-up looks even better. The E1 is essentially the same just-add-speakers starter system with Bluetooth, vinyl playback and built-in amplification, but now it has a new tonearm, sub-platter drive system and more convenient switching between 33 and 45 RPM speeds.

It's directly inspired by the E1 range of budget turntables.

Pro-Ject has form in this area. The original Juke Box launched in 2009 – an age ago in technology terms – and the follow-up, the Juke Box E, won an Award in 2019. Pro-Ject's most recent budget turntable, the Primary E, won a 2023 What Hi-Fi? Award.

But the Juke Box E1 is more than just a record player. Bluetooth lets you play music from your phone or tablet, while the integrated phono stage, pre-amplifier and power amplifier eliminate the need for separates. Pro-Ject will even throw in a pair of speakers – for a little more money, naturally – to make it a complete all-in-one system.

You get a CNC-machined wood chassis, aluminium tonearm and Ortofon OM 5E cartridge, alongside a 50W per-channel Class D amplifier. The tonearm comes pre-set and balanced, making set-up a doddle: just attach the drive belt, slot in the platter and plug it into the mains. Then start listening.

The display shows the volume and input, as well as the turntable speed selector, while a 32-step potentiometer lets you precisely choose your playback volume.

The Juke Box E1 is available now in four finishes, costing £599 / $799 / $AUTBC. The Juke Box E1 SET adds a pair of Pro-Ject's Speaker Box 5 speakers in a matching finish, along with a speaker cable and isolation feet. It costs £799 / $TBC / AU$TBC.

MORE:

Read our full Pro-Ject Primary E review

Here's how to get the best sound from your turntable

Also read: Best record players and How to set up a turntable