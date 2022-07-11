Prime Day soundbar deals: there's over £100 off the Denon DHT-S316 at Amazon

While the prospect of a shiny new TV screen can be tempting when the Prime Day deals start to appear, in our opinion, there's no more impactful upgrade you can make than adding a sound system to your existing set-up. Fortunately, we've spotted a fantastic deal on the Denon DHT-S316 (opens in new tab) soundbar with a separate sub lurking in the shadows.



Normally available for £279, Amazon’s shaved off 36% from the price of the DHT-S316, making it available for just £177 (opens in new tab), and you get a solid chunk of tech for your money.

The soundbar stands just 5.5cm tall, which should make it slim enough to fit below most TVs. As well as Bluetooth, it includes Dolby Digital and DTS decoding and virtual surround sound. There's also Denon’s Dialogue Enhancer which should help you understand every word someone is saying - even when watching TV at low volume.

Looking for a decent soundbar this Prime Day? We haven't tested this model but it offers a decent spec, including HDMI (ARC), Bluetooth, Dolby Digital and DTS decoding as well as a wireless sub for an affordable price.

On the back, you’ll find an HDMI socket (with ARC support), an optical audio input and a 3.5mm auxiliary, while the external subwoofer is wireless too for ultimate convenience. To tailor the sound to your needs there are four sound modes too: Dialogue, Music, Movie and Night Listening Mode



Finally, a remote control gives easy access to all the various features and functionality, making it easy to change inputs, adjust the volume, or switch between sound modes.

That’s tempting at any price and with £102 off the Denon DHT-S316 soundbar it isn't a bad shout if you're looking to improve your TV's sound.

