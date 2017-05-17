Primare has announced three new products that feature Prisma, its new wireless way of enabling multi-room listening.

Primare describes Prisma as a "whole-home, high fidelity control and connectivity solution." It offers "network playback from stored and streamed media, wi-fi and Bluetooth connection, as well as multi-room/multi-zone connectivity and control." You can control this through the Prisma app, turning your smartphone into a remote control.

It sounds more than a little like Yamaha's MusicCast technology.

So what of the devices themselves? The I35 amp is the first with the new UFPD 2 power system - this is a radical reworking of Primare's UFPD all-analogue Class D technology. It offers 150w at 8 ohms, fully balanced analogue input options and a full-featured DAC stage, enabling PCM 768kHz and DSD 128 conversion.

The I15 is less powerful, delivering 75w per channel along with digital-to-analogue conversion (again, both PCM 768kHz and DSD 128).

The CD35 CD player has an all-new DAC stage with an ESS Sabre chipset for the same PCM 768kHz and DSD 128 conversion.

All three will be available sometime between July and September this year. Prices are yet to be announced.

