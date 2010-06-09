With the amount of technology crammed in to the majority of portables, whether phones or MP3 players, you really should be giving it plenty of protection in the form of a case.

Pipetto wants to make sure you don't have to forego style in doing so and has launched a range of nine models in eight different genuine leathers.

'Affordably luxurious' is the look the company's going for, with styles including satchel brown, petrol and gold snake print, should that be your bag (or indeed case).

Not just a pretty face the Pipetto cases include strong shells precisely fitted for each device, rear pull-up straps for pulling out your phone and soft micro-suede linings to protect screens.

If you're after a case for a Blackberry you can even benefit from an invisible magnetic technology that puts the phone into sleep mode to preserve the battery once it's in the case.

The range is on sale now – an iPhone 4 case is due in July – with stockists including Apple, Selfridges, House of Fraser and Amazon. You can get more information and buy directly from the Pipetto website.

