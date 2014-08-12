We start with the SX-P01 receiver, a unit that is described as the "nerve centre" for both the P2 and existing, CD-based P1 systems. It comes with an FM tuner as standard, but also has the option of a built-in DAB+ tuner.

The receiver delivers up to 2 x 75W of power, with Pioneer designing it to deliver sound quality that matches its full-size systems. It has a separate power supply and pre-amp block, plus a wide range of inputs and outputs.

Moving onto the N-P01 network audio player, it's capable of streaming music from devices including PCs, Macs or Network Attached Storage via a wired or wi-fi connection, while Bluetooth will let you hook up your mobile device.

It supports the aptX audio codec, Apple AirPlay and DLNA connections, as well as offering access to vTuner internet radio and Spotify. Pioneer also says it can play high-res audio formats including FLAC, ALAC and DSD (2.8MHz).

Under its cover, you'll find a built-in 192kHz/32-bit digital-to-analogue converter and the N-P01 can be controlled either with its infrared remote or the ControlApp – a free app that can be downloaded for Android and iOS devices alike.

To complement the SX-P01 and the N-P01 are the SP-01 two-way bass reflex, bookshelf speakers that stand 12cm tall and house a glass fibre cone woofer and 25mm soft dome tweeter. The system is available without speakers, too.

And if your interest stretched only as far as the NP-01 network audio player, you'll be interested to learn that it is available either as part of the system or as a separate unit, which you can then hook up to the P1 or other hi-fi systems.

The P2DAB system, as well as the separately available NP-01 network audio player, is available from September and is priced as follows:

P2DAB (DAB Receiver, Network Player, Speakers) - £749

XN-P02DAB (DAB Receiver, Network Player) - £599

N-P01 (Network Player) - £349

S-P01 (Speakers) - £169

