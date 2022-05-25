Pioneer DJ launches super-affordable Bluetooth stereo speakers for your home office

Pioneer DJ has added three new speakers to its versatile DM Series of desktop monitors designed for both everyday music listening and professional use.

Updating Pioneer's DM-50D speakers, released late last year, the DM-50D-BT now includes Bluetooth functionality for casual listening alongside several features that make them suitable for music production.

Powered by a Class D amplifier with 96kHz sampling, each DM-50D-BT has a two-way design featuring a 5-inch woofer and a ¾-inch soft dome tweeter with Pioneer's DECO convex diffuser for a wider dispersion of high frequencies. The sleek, modern cabinet also incorporates grooved ducts below the drivers, which Pioneer says reduces air friction for defined bass performance even when placed against a wall.

The speakers include two switchable modes that use DSP to optimise them for either DJing or production, and at the rear, there’s a choice of connections, including RCA, mini-jack and 1/4-inch jack input terminals. Around the front, a volume dial and a mini-jack output provide easy access when you want to swap to wired headphones quickly.

Meanwhile, the new DM-40D-BT and DM-40D compact monitors offer a refreshed take on the DM-40 and come with or without Bluetooth respectively. Using a 4-inch woofer, they provide a similar feature set to the DM-50D-BT but on a smaller, more practical scale. Other than size and low-end extension, the main departure from their bigger sibling is that they don't include 1/4-inch jack input terminals and deliver a 19W / 4 Ohm power output compared to 25W / 4 Ohm for the DM-50D-BT.

The DM-50D-BT and DM-40D are available this month, while the DM-40D-BT will arrive slightly later in early June. All models come in a choice of black or white and are priced at £229 (around $286, AU$405) for the DM-50D-BT, £169 (around $211, AU$299) for the DM-40D-BT and £149 (around $186, AU$263) for the DM-40D.

