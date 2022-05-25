Pioneer DJ launches super-affordable Bluetooth stereo speakers for your home office

Pioneer's multi-use desktop speakers are now even more versatile

Pioneer DM-50D desktop sepakers
Pioneer DJ has added three new speakers to its versatile DM Series of desktop monitors designed for both everyday music listening and professional use.

Updating Pioneer's DM-50D speakers, released late last year, the DM-50D-BT now includes Bluetooth functionality for casual listening alongside several features that make them suitable for music production. 

Powered by a Class D amplifier with 96kHz sampling, each DM-50D-BT has a two-way design featuring a 5-inch woofer and a ¾-inch soft dome tweeter with Pioneer's DECO convex diffuser for a wider dispersion of high frequencies. The sleek, modern cabinet also incorporates grooved ducts below the drivers, which Pioneer says reduces air friction for defined bass performance even when placed against a wall. 

The speakers include two switchable modes that use DSP to optimise them for either DJing or production, and at the rear, there’s a choice of connections, including RCA, mini-jack and 1/4-inch jack input terminals. Around the front, a volume dial and a mini-jack output provide easy access when you want to swap to wired headphones quickly.

Meanwhile, the new DM-40D-BT and DM-40D compact monitors offer a refreshed take on the DM-40 and come with or without Bluetooth respectively. Using a 4-inch woofer, they provide a similar feature set to the DM-50D-BT but on a smaller, more practical scale. Other than size and low-end extension, the main departure from their bigger sibling is that they don't include 1/4-inch jack input terminals and deliver a 19W / 4 Ohm power output compared to 25W / 4 Ohm for the DM-50D-BT.  

The DM-50D-BT and DM-40D are available this month, while the DM-40D-BT will arrive slightly later in early June. All models come in a choice of black or white and are priced at £229 (around $286, AU$405) for the DM-50D-BT, £169 (around $211, AU$299) for the DM-40D-BT and £149 (around $186, AU$263) for the DM-40D.

