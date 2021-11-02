Pioneer DJ launches the DM-50D speakers for pro and home use

Pioneer DJ has announced a new model joining its range of powered desktop monitor systems, DM-50D, produced to meet the needs of both music professionals and music lovers.

The design of the DM-50D combines elements from the successful DM-40 active monitors with new components and features that the company says will deliver a more powerful, higher quality sound.

Powered by a Class D amplifier with 96kHz sampling, each DM-50D has a two-way design featuring a 5-inch woofer and a ¾-inch soft dome tweeter with Pioneer's new DECO convex diffuser for a wider dispersion of high frequencies. The speakers offer two switchable modes that use DSP to optimise them for either DJing or production.

There’s a choice of connections ideal for studio use on the rear panel, including RCA, mini-jack, and 1/4-inch jack input terminals. Meanwhile, there is a volume dial easily accessible on the front and a mini-jack output for when you want to switch to headphones.

The DM-50D will be available to buy from 6th December 2021 for £199 (around $270/ AU$364) in a choice of black and white.

