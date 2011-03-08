Our intrepid news ed Joe Cox is being given a full technical briefing in Barcelona on the entire 2011 Philips range as I write this, but in the meantime here are some pictures of the company's new 3D TV, home cinema and hi-fi products for you to peruse.

There's lots more info in our news channel, and I'm sure Joe will be along later to add tech specs, prices and the like.

Philips Cinema 21:9 Gold series TV

A 50in screen, the 21:9 Gold sits below the existing Platinum 21:9 set, and instead offers Philips’ passive 3D ‘Easy 3D’ technology.

Available at an ‘attractive price’ – though prices are still to be confirmed – the set also sports 2D-to-3D conversion, full-screen gaming for two players (using the 3D capability), Philips’ new Smart TV portal via integrated wi-fi, USB recording and Multiview (allowing you to watch two sources at once).

The Cinema 21:9 Gold is an edge-LED, 100 Hz, Full HD screen, complete with Philips’ Pixel Precise HD picture, HD Natural Motion and Ambilight Spectra 2 (two sides of Ambilight technology).

Philips 9000 Series LCD/LED 3D TV with Smart TV

The flagship 9000 Series TVs will come in 32, 37, 40, 46 and 52in incarnations, with the model number xxPFL9606 across the range, except for the 46PFL9706.

All the sets feature active 3D Max technology, Philips’ wireless Smart TV, Perfect Pixel HD processing and Ambilight technology.

The three largest TV sizes include Ambilight Spectra XL, while the 32 and 37in sets use Ambilight Spectra 3, while all sets have 400Hz response times except the smallest 32in, which is 200Hz.

Philips 5000 3D Blu-ray player

Philips has three new Blu-ray players for 2011. The entry-level 3000 Series is joined by two 3D-capable players, the 5000 and 7000.

Both the 5000 and 7000 players feature the company’s new Smart TV entertainment hub, allowing you to stream music and video as well as access on-demand Net TV content.

Integrated wi-fi, HD audio decoding, DLNA support and a smartphone remote control app are all supported by the two premium models.

The flagship 7000 player also includes Philips’ latest CinemaPerfect HD picture processing technology, which naturally promises a leap in picture performance.

At the more affordable end of the market is the 3000 Series, also billed as wi-fi ready, capable of delivering HD audio and with DLNA streaming and a USB input.

Philips Fidelio SoundSphere with Apple AirPlay

The Fidelio SoundSphere is wi-fi-enabled and supports Apple Airplay, enabling streaming direct from iTunes 10.1 or later, plus iPhone, iPad or iPod Touch with iOS 4.2 or later.

The separate speakers have a curved design, with free-floating tweeters on top of both speakers.

Due out in May, the Fidelio SoundSphere has a retail price of 799 euros, so around £700.

Philips Harmony 8000 micro CD/DVD system

A DVD micro system with ClariSound speakers that have a soft-dome tweeter on top of the speaker. Includes an integrated iPod dock and the built-in Class-D digital amp delivers 2 x 80W RMS.

The system allows playback of CDs, DVDs and music from USB storage devices, while the HDMI output upscales video signals to 1080p resolution.

Philips Fidelio Primo iPod dock

Philips HTS5582 Immersive Sound Blu-ray system

If you want a full 5.1 home cinema system, Philips has this, the HTS5582 Immersive Sound Blu-ray system. It can handle Full HD 3D Blu-ray discs, decode Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD high-definition soundtracks and will stream content from your pC via the integrated DLNA network link.

Wi-fi and Smart TV are built in, giving you access to Net TV and a selection of apps, including one allowing you to control the system via your smartphone.

Philips MCi8080 Streamium wi-fi multiroom system

The Philips Streamium MCi8080 is the latest attempt by Philips to bring multiroom music to the masses.

It can rip your CDs losslessly as FLAC files on its 160GB hard disk, which can then be controlled through the colour touchscreen and pumped out of the two-way ClariSound speakers via a 2x50W Class D digital amp.

It can stream over wi-fi or Ethernet and hook up wirelessly to a number of NP3700 network players to form a proper multiroom music system.

Philips SoundHub 9000 2.1 3D Blu-ray system

The Philips SoundHub 9000 series 2.1 system is a 3D Blu-ray home cinema set-up which has built-in wi-fi, Smart TV tech and an iPod dock. It uses titanium tweeters to deliver "superior sound".

The SoundHub 7000 is a more affordable version without the titanium tweeters and iPod dock.

Philips GoGear Muse portable media player

The third generation of Philips's GoGear Muse MP4 player comes in 8, 16 and 32GB versions with a 3.2in widescreen 16:9 display.

A capacitive touchscreen gives fingertip control, while the combination of FullSound technology and sound isolation earphones is said to help block out background noise for a more immersive music and movies experience.

And the SafeSound feature automatically analyses the volume level and lets you know if the level you're listening at could damage your long-term hearing. Press the "safe level" button and the volume will be reduced accordingly.

Philips O'Neill headphones

Philips has teamed up with O' Neill to develop two new pairs of headphones. The 'Specked' headset has 9mm drivers and a tough, tangle-free cable and reinforced connectors, while the 'Stretch' has noise-isolating soft-ear cushions and a stretchable headband. The latter is available in a choice of colours.

Philips portable Blu-ray player

Finally, we come to Philips's latest portable Blu-ray player with a 1080p HDMI output for hooking it up to your home TV. A built-in rechargeable battery pack gives up to three hours playback while on the move, and the 9in, 16:9 LCD screen handles widescreen films.

The player comes with a car adapter, and is compatible with DVD, Blu-ray, DivX, MP4, MOV and WMV formats. There's also a USB connection for playback of your digital media files.