TP Vision has confirmed that the service will be available through Philips's Android TVs in Europe this year, providing "instant access" to console-class video games by connecting a compatible controller to your set.

OnLive's current library offers a full range of games and genres, including family-friendly sports, racing and adventure titles. And the sets will support controllers based on XInput, which can be used to play games.

Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, the Netherlands and Ireland are the first European countries where the OnLive Game Service will be made available, with more countries to follow next year.

You will be able to play solo on your home TV, or compete with friends remotely on other devices like PC, Mac or Android tablet. You can also start a game on the TV and pick it up later on another device, too.

Meanwhile, Ambilight LED lighting technology, which matches colours shown on the screen and reflects them onto the wall behind the set, will work alongside OnLive to offer an "absolutely immersive" experience.

