Paramount Plus' festive streaming deal knocks 50% off an annual subscription

Looking for a new streaming service to keep you entertained throughout Christmas and well into the new year? If you've exhausted the Netflix back catalogue and don't think your mother-in-law will be keen on Disney Plus, it might be time to expand your horizons. Paramount Plus (or Paramount+) is one of the new kids on the streaming block, and it's looking to draw in new viewers with a pretty fantastic festive offer.

Running from 13th December to 2nd January, you can get an annual Paramount Plus subscription for just £34.95, down from the standard rate of £69.90. That represents a saving of 50 per cent and is open to both new and eligible returning subscribers. Once that first year is up, though, the regular annual price will be charged automatically from your account.

Paramount+ Christmas offer was £69.90 now £34.95/year (save 50%)

Stream Paramount+'s ever-growing catalogue of movies, plus some of the biggest new shows around with this half-price offer. With Top Gun: Maverick, Star Trek, Yellowstone and of course South Park drawing more and more viewers to the so-called 'mountain of entertainment', there's certainly a lot to be impressed by over at Paramount+.

We've reviewed a fair number of video streaming services since they started to take off a few years back, but the competition has never been fiercer than it is right now. The once Netflix-dominated landscape has broadened out to include challengers in the shape of Amazon Prime Video and Disney+, and now there are multiple platforms all vying for your cash and attention.

Paramount+ is making a strong case for itself this Christmas, and while it attempted to tempt users in over Black Friday by offering 3 months at 50% off, this festive offer slashes the price of a whole year's worth of access. Anyone taking advantage of the offer will enjoy a pretty enviable catalogue of content that includes great TV series and some heavy-hitting movies, too. The likes of South Park, Yellowjackets, Tulsa King, Star Trek: Picard, Dexter, Jackass and Frasier are the headline shows, whereas Tom Gun: Maverick, A Quiet Place, Gladiator, Scream and The Wolf of Wall Street are just the tip of the iceberg (or mountain) over on the cinema side.

If there's plenty there that you know you'll love or a host of original or unseen content that you're yet to discover (Yellojackets is certainly worth a look), this might well be the offer that starts your Christmas with a festive bang.

