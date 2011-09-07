New from Optoma is the HD33 3D 1080p projector, which the company says 'produces some of the highest resolution 3D images available to the consumer.' Selling for £1350, it has a full array of analogue and digital video inputs, including twin HDMI ins to simplify system connectivity.

With its 10,000:1 contrast ratio and 1800 ANSI lumens brightness, the projector is said to be ideal for home cinema, but also bright enough to be used in conditions where there's some ambient light, making it suitable for viewing sport, for example.

It's powered by Optoma's PureEngine light processing technologies, including Pure Motion4 frame-interpolation. Optoma says of this that 'At its lowest setting, PureMotion4 maximises the detail of every frame whilst still retaining the “dream-like” quality of film, whilst the highest setting is ideal for fast-paced sports and non-stop action films as it virtually eliminates motion blur.'

Meanwhile, PureD optimises the projector configuration, brightness and image quality to suit the content being displayed.

The HD33 uses newly-developed Optoma 3D-RF glasses, which avoid the problems of infrared links by using wi-fi technology, and are fitted with rechargeable batteries. One pair is supplied with the projector.

The new model comes complete with five-year guarantees on colour performance and imager.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook