Optoma has officially announced the new H23 full HD projector.

On sale for just £799, it has twin HDMI inputs, claims a 2500 ANSI lumens brightness and 5000:1 contrast ratio.

The successor to the Optoma HD20, it's a 1080p/24fps projector, capable of delivering a 5m diagonal picture and with 'BrilliantColor' picture processing technology.

The high brightness means it should do the business even in brighter rooms, while a 29dB ambient noise rating will ensure the projector keeps fairly quiet.

The Optoma HD23 is out now.

