Onkyo is further expanding its 2012 home cinema receiver range with the addition of two new midrange models: the £800 TX-NR717 (below) and more powerful £1000 TX-NR818 (above).

Both are THX Select 2 Plus-certified 7.2 channel devices, use Burr-Brown 192kHz/24-bit DACs on all seven channels and feature Qdeo technology that can upscale 1080p images to four times that resolution for those who have a 4K display.

They also get a front panel Mobile High-Definiiton Link HDMI port that allows users to connect and play high-res media stored on compatible smartphones with up to seven channels of surround sound.

Other standard features include eight HDMI inputs with full 3D video support, Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio decoding and an audio return channel on HDMI.

In addition, the TX-NR818 also offers Imaging Science Foundation (ISF) video calibration, Audyssey MultEQ XT32 room acoustic correction and DTS Neo:X with additional front wide or front height channels.

Both models are network-enabled, either using a wired ethernet connection or wirelessly using the optional UWF-1 wireless LAN adapter.

Later this year Onkyo will release an optional UBT-1 USB Bluetooth dongle, along with an updated remote app for the iPhone which enables direct music streaming from handset to the receiver.

The Onkyo TX-NR717 and TX-NR818 will be available in black or silver from May.

