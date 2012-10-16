New from NuForce is the S3-BT Bluetooth wireless speaker system, offering a choice of built-in apt-X and ACC streaming or analogue inputs to which the company's Air DAC wireless connectivity solution can be added.

Selling for £269, and available in a choice of black or white leather finishes. the S3-BT speakers have a 25mm soft dome tweeter and 8.9cm composite paper cone woofer, and are driven by a 2x18W amplifier in the right speaker. There's also a line input for analogue devices or the connection of the company's Air DAC, and a USB output purely for charging of portable devices.

Controls on the top of the speaker allow volume adjustment/muting, track skip and play/pause.

The S3-BT has apt-X streaming for files including FLAC, Apple Lossless and PCM using a maximum compression of just 4:1, and direct streaming of AAC and MP3 files at up to 320kbps.

However, the speakers can also be used with the NuForce Air DAC, which uses SKAA connectivity for higher-quality streaming and is fed from either a Utx transmitter (for USB devices) or the Itx (for Apple iOS devices using the 30-pin dock connector).

The Air DAC/UTX package is £165, and the Air DAC Itx system is £189.

