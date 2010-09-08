Set to go on sale 'exclusively at the Nokia Online Shop during the last week of September', the Nokia N8 will cost you £429 for a sim-free handset or from £35 per month on a contract.

The Nokia N8 will also be available from Carphone Warehouse, O2, Orange, Phones4u, T-Mobile, Tesco Phone Shops, Three Mobile, Virgin Mobile and Vodafone from Friday 1st October.

The handset marks a fresh push from Nokia in to the multimedia mobile market with a handset that boasts a top-notch specification.

A large 12 megapixel camera can film in HD, there's an HDMI output for watching 720p high definition content and even support for Dolby Digital Plus.

There's a 3.5in, 640 x 360 screen, up to 30 hours of music playback and access to thousands of apps from Nokia's own Ovi Store.

We'll be getting our hands on one as soon as possible, so look out for our review.

