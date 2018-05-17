Host Simon Lucas talks with News Editor Becky Roberts, International Technical Editor Ketan Bharadia and Features Editor Kash Kabir (all three of whom have just returned from the Munich High End Show) about all the latest tech to come out of Germany.

We also tackle the new Spendor Classic 2/3 - a great pair of speakers that nevertheless divided opinion (because of their size and, to a lesser extent, their looks). And the Schiit Audio Magni 3 headphone amplifier crops up too, with performance that's the absolute antithesis of the company name.

Rounding off the 'cast are a few features: we go through the 25 of the best tracks for testing bass (following up our 50 of the best hi-fi albums for audiophiles), as well as examining how the Chord Mojo was made and how it gets its five-star rating.

The What Hi-Fi? Podcast is available on Apple Podcasts and iTunes, SoundCloud, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe, listen, and leave a review!

If you missed last episode, you can listen to it below, where we talk about Oppo's AV closure, LG's OLED televisions, Spotify's new smart speaker and how the Apple HomePod got made.

