NEW Prime Day deal alert: the 42-inch LG C3 OLED TV is now even cheaper

If you've seen the 42-inch LG C3 at its Amazon Prime Day price of £999 and thought 'I think it will go lower', your patience and bravery have been rewarded, as it's now dropped another £50 and is available for just £949 at Amazon.

That is the lowest-ever price for what is an incredibly popular OLED TV. That popularity is deserved, too – not only did we give the 42-inch C3 a five-star rating in our review, but we've just proclaimed it the best TV at its size in the 2023 What Hi-Fi? Awards!

This is a TV that launched at a price of £1500, so this is an overall discount of £550 / 37%. You might not want to risk waiting for further drops, though: this is very much an Amazon Big Deal Days offer that runs out today. And that's if stock lasts – at the time of writing the Amazon page says there are just 11 left.

LG C3 42-inch 2023 OLED TV £1499 £949 at Amazon (save £550)

The 42-inch C3 has finally dropped to a seriously good price. This is simply the best TV available at this size, both in terms of picture performance and features. The sound lets it down somewhat, but hopefully this discount leaves a little money for a soundbar. Read our full LG OLED42C3 review.

As the popular C2 reaches the end of its life cycle and production begins to cease, the kinds of savings and price reductions we saw for the TV are now starting to trickle over to the newer C3, which is great news.

Connectivity options are one of the C3’s biggest strengths, this model of TV features four HDMI 2.1 sockets rated to the full bandwidth of 48Gbps. One socket supports eARC/ARC while all four sockets can handle 4K/120Hz, VRR, and ALLM signals output by the PS5 and Xbox Series X. There are many models of TV that can handle these gaming features, however, most only do so via two sockets, rather than all four available.

The LG C3 features 4K HDR, Dolby Atmos, and Dolby Vision capabilities, to name a few, making it a great choice for anyone looking to enjoy their favourite movies or games at a high quality.

The C3, like other LG TVs available, offers Dolby Vision gaming right up to 4K/120Hz. There’s also an HGiG mode that makes it easier to achieve a better HDR tone mapping experience in modern games.

This model also has a new and improved processor over the former C2 – the Alpha 9 Gen 6. Some of the key improvements made from the older chip includes AI Upscaling Pro, which is designed to reduce noise in upscaled sub-4K content without sacrificing any intentional film grain.

It also adds OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro, which independently optimises the HDR delivery of 20,000 individual zones in each image (up from 5000 zones).

As a final set of perks, the new chipset adds Object Enhancer, which sharpens elements in the foreground for extra image depth, and HDR Expression Enhancer, which applies specific tone mapping to those foreground elements for extra three-dimensionality.

