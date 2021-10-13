New issue of What Hi-Fi? out now: the top TVs of 2021

As the nights close in and we head into the cosying-up season, we find ourselves watching our televisions a bit more. With new TV season traditionally starting in the Autumn, it may be time to re-evaluate your set. Is it up to streaming the latest 4K content on premium streaming services, or watching 4K Blu-rays? Will it see you through a winter's worth of home entertainment? Is it specced for all the gaming you may be doing as you hibernate on your sofa in the coming months?

If you're thinking about investing in a new TV, this month we have a group test of three top 65-inch TVs, a round-up of bargain TVs for less than £500 and a head-to-head of two 55-inch TVs that land somewhere in the middle.

Elsewhere there's plenty of hi-fi action as usual of course, and as ever we are first with reviews of the latest kit in our First Tests section, while a pair of high-end speakers and record player feature in our regular Temptations slot.

You can subscribe or buy the latest issue here, or buy the digital edition on iPhone, iPad, Android devices or Kindle edition.

TV times

We've got television sets to suit all size-preferences and budgets this month. In the market for a TV big enough to provide that home-cinema vibe? Three top 65-inch televisions are group tested this month. Need something on a budget, or perhaps as a second TV? We also round up the best sub-£500 TVs that give the best 4K picture performance for the money.

55-inch TV shootout!

We pitch two 55-inch TVs with competing technology against each other this month. Which will prove its worth, QLED or OLED? Which company's TV set comes up trumps, Sony or Samsung? Find out in this month's packed What Hi-Fi?

First with reviews

In our First Tests section, you’ll find reviews of all the latest hi-fi and AV kit, and in the December issue of What Hi-Fi? we run the rule over a fine Blu-ray player from Reavon, a DAB radio with streaming smarts from Tivoli, noise-cancelling headphones from JBL and the latest Bluesound Node music streamer for 2021. LG has a new, compact delicacy in the form of the Eclair soundbar, while the iFi Zen DAC V2 is also up for review. Finally, if you haven't had enough TV action this month, we've got a cracking new Panasonic OLED, the 55-inch JZ1500B.

How do these measure up against the best kit around? Find out in the December issue of What Hi-Fi?.

Inside Bowers & Wilkins

British hi-fi company Bowers & Wilkins needs no introduction and we were invited to take a tour of the company's Worthing factory to see their latest 800 Series Diamond speakers being made. Take that tour with us if you will, in the December issue of the mag.

Tempting, isn't it?

In our regular Temptations slot we take a look at the Mark Levinson No.5105 turntable. Without giving too much away, we know you'll want one after reading about it in What Hi-Fi? this month. We also take a longing look over a pair of sublime speakers from Franco Serblin, founder of renowned speaker brand Sonos Faber, the Accordo Essence.

Also, check out our Buyer’s Guide, featuring a definitive list of all the best home entertainment kit you can buy. If you’re looking to purchase anything from a pair of wireless headphones to a speaker package, this section will tell you where to spend your money wisely.

The December issue really is not to be missed. So grab a copy of What Hi-Fi? on sale today. Or simply download it onto your tablet or smartphone instead. Enjoy!

