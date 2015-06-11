On the plus side, the Premium tier, which includes some 4K Ultra HD content, keeps its £8.99 price tag, as does the Basic Netflix package, which remains at £5.99.

According to an email sent out to subscribers, the price change only affects new members - for now.

The Netflix email reads: "As a thankyou for being a member of Netflix already, your current plan and price will not change for one year". So, it seems Netflix isn't ruling out an increase for all Standard subscribers at some point in 2016...

Netflix also confirmed that its user interface update, first mooted back in April, will roll-out wordwide during the course of June. The company claims the changes "bring video playback forward into the browsing experience".

Finally, the Marriott Hotel chain has announced that it's going to be allowing customers to either subscribe or sign into their Netflix accounts in their room through web-connected TVs.

Starting off with select hotels in the US, the initiative is set to be live in 100 hotels by the end of 2015 and nearly all 300 of its stateside hotels by the end of 2016.

