Netflix now lets you turn off those annoying autoplay previews

Breaking news: you can now stop Netflix from automatically playing preview clips of shows while you're browsing for something to watch.

The streaming service has announced that subscribers in the US and UK can now opt out of the controversial 'autoplay preview' function. (Yes, that sound you can hear in the background is Champagne corks popping).

"Some people find this feature helpful. Others not so much. We've heard the feedback loud and clear – members can now control whether or not they see autoplay previews," tweeted Netflix.

Some people find the autoplaying trailers useful. Some of you...not so much. So in case you missed it, you now have the power to switch them off. Here's how:https://t.co/MpyAMdGGfsFebruary 7, 2020

Netflix has been autoplaying previews for around five years now, during which they've become a major bone of contention, with many subscribers complaining that it was disrupting their user experience .

If you're one of those who found it intrusive and repetitive, here's how to turn off autoplay previews on Netflix.

1. Sign into Netflix

2. Select 'Manage Profiles' from the menu.

3. Select the profile you'd like to update

4. Uncheck the option to 'Autoplay previews while browsing on all devices'

The change might not take effect immediately, but don't panic. Switching to another profile and back again should force the updated settings to kick in and solve this notorious first world problem once and for all.

