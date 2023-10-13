National Album Day's exclusive release list – including Blur and Jeff Buckley – celebrates the glorious 90s

If you love the 90s, you are in for a treat. National Album Day has officially announced its exclusive list of limited edition 90s albums that are to be released as part of the annual event which celebrates "the art of the album". Happening across the UK on Saturday 14th October, National Album Day sees the special releases available to buy from selected stores across the UK – although you can get ahead of the game by pre-ordering from 9am on Wednesday 13th September.

This year's collection features some of the finest albums from the most underrated decade in music history, including a yellow-vinyl version of REM's Automatic for the People, an LP of The Cranberries' Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can't We? and, best of all, a "Lilac Wine" (see what they did there?) version of the Jeff Buckley's seminal masterpiece Grace. And who wouldn't want to get their hands on that?

There's also a host of other releases to keep all fans of this eclectic era happy, with artists as varied as Blur, Bob Dylan and Gabrielle, as well as indie icons of the time such as Dinosaur Jr., Idlewild and Catatonia. Something for everyone, then.

Check out the full list of National Album Day releases here

A limited edition of Jeff Buckley's masterpiece Grace is just one of the many special treats available as part of National Album Day. (Image credit: Columbia)

Now in its sixth "edition", National Album Day aims to bring the music community together annually to "celebrate the art of album", an initiative similar to Record Store Day's attempts to pay tribute to all things vinyl. This year, NAD has a specifically 90s theme that hopes to spotlight the decade that gave us Britpop, grunge and the golden age of hip-hop. It also threw up the Spice Girls and Dannii Minogue, but it's a small price to pay for Stone Temple Pilots and the golden age of the Wu-Tang Clan, both of which feature in this year's event.



Bowers & Wilkins returns as the official partner of National Album Day, with the event enjoying a week-long build-up and various events including live performances, in-store artist appearances and record store promotions.

This year's 90s event has something for everyone, with an eclectic lineup of releases showcasing just how diverse and experimental this oft-maligned era actually was. For more information about National Album Day and a full list of the releases on offer, check out the initiative's official website.

